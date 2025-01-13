Lebanon's President Names ICJ Judge Nawaf Salam Prime Minister
Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday picked Nawaf Salam, the presiding judge at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, as prime Minister following consultations with lawmakers, the presidency said.
"The president of the republic called on Judge Nawaf Salam to task him with forming a government, knowing that he is currently abroad. It has been decided he will return tomorrow," it said.
