Assam Rifles, Other Agencies Seized 19 Weapons In Manipur Since Jan 6: Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 13 (IANS) Continuing with their efforts to disarm people in strife-ridden Manipur, the and other security agencies in the state recovered 19 weapons, ammunition and other warlike stores over the last few days. An AK-56 rifle was among the weapons seized, the Army has said.

"These recoveries were made both from the hill and valley districts of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Kakching. On January 6, intelligence-based operations were carried out by Assam Rifles and Manipur in the general area of Irong village of Thoubal district. On January 9, operations were carried out at Sekmaijin in Kakching district. These operations led to the recovery of a Self Loading Rifle, a Single Barrel Rifle, an improvised mortar, three 9 mm pistols, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores," a senior official of the Army's Eastern Command said in Kolkata.

Joint operations were also carried out on January 8 in the general area of Saheibung peak, about 5 km north of Kotlen village, in the Kangpokpi district. This raid led to the recovery of a 7.62 mm rifle, a 5.56 mm rifle, a .32 mm pistol, a single barrel rifle, two tube launchers and ammunition.

"In Jiribam district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police acted on specific intelligence and launched a joint operation on January 9 Jan in the general area of Jakurador. The seizures included explosives. Two days later, an operation in the general area of Old Gelmol Village of Churachandpur district, resulted in the recovery of a 7.62 mm AK-56 rifle, a .303 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, a single barrel rifle, three 12 mm single barrel rifles and grenades," the official said.

The weapons and other items recovered in the joint operations have been handed over to Manipur Police, he said, adding how the successes highlight the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army and other law enforcement agencies and demonstrates their commitment towards ensuring the security and safety of the region.