Last Year Was A Bit Tough, But The Fire Inside Me Is Still Burning: Lakshya Sen

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen opened up about the heartbreak of missing out on a maiden Olympic medal after coming so close, admitting that 2024 was a bit tough for him but the "fire inside him is still burning" to bounce back stronger in this new Olympic cycle.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Laskhya made history by becoming the first Indian to make the men's singles semifinals at the Summer Games. En route, he upset some big-name opponents, including Jonatan Christie in the group stage and compatriot H.S. Prannoy in the Round of 16.

However, defending champion Viktor Axelsen, who went on to win the gold, stopped Lakshya's march in Paris in the semifinal. The Almora lad failed to become the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal in men's singles after going down to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal match.

"Last year was a bit tough for me. Coming this close to a medal and missing out. But, for me, the fire inside of me is still burning, and I want to come back somewhere from that and do well this year and leading up to the next Olympics," Lakshya said in the India Open pre-tournament press conference on Monday.

Lakshay won the India Open, a BWF Super 750 tournament in 2022 when it was held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 23-year-old Indian vowed to win it this time in front of the amazing Indian fans when the tournament starts on Tuesday.

"When I won the India Open in 2022, it was not in front of the fans. So I hope I win it again in front of the amazing fans here in India. It's a great opportunity for the Indian fans to come and watch us live. Watch all the big stars," he added.

In the season-opening tournament, the Malaysia Open, Lakshya crashed out in the first round after losing to lower-ranked Chi Yu-jen of Chinese Taipei in straight games.