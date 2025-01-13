Girls' Education Is A Fundamental Right: Hamid Karzai Welcomes Islamabad Conference Statement

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, welcomed the final statement from the International on Girls' Education in Islamic Countries held in Islamabad. He emphasized that girls' education is an undeniable and fundamental right.

On Monday, January 13, Karzai posted on his social account, asserting that denying girls' education is against Afghanistan's national interests and broader well-being, calling it unjustifiable.

Karzai stated that providing educational opportunities for all young people not only restores hope for a dignified life within the country but also helps prevent forced migration and sets Afghanistan on a path toward progress, development, and self-reliance.

He stressed that Afghanistan's reliance on the knowledge and talent of its youth is key to building a stronger and better future for the nation.

The International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Societies, held in Islamabad, concluded without the Taliban's participation. The conference emphasized the importance of girls' education in Islamic countries, highlighting its support from religion, constitutional laws, and international standards.

Although the conference's statement did not directly address the ban on girls' education in Afghanistan under the Taliban, it firmly opposed restrictions on women's education in Islamic nations.

Karzai's support for girls' education underscores a growing call from Afghanistan's leaders and the global community to prioritize education as a fundamental right and a means of national progress.

The conference in Islamabad and statements like Karzai's highlight the urgent need for the international community to advocate for the restoration of education rights for Afghanistan's women and girls, ensuring their inclusion in the country's future development.

