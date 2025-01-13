KBR Awarded Global Agreement By BP For Engineering, Procurement And Construction Management Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced today it has been awarded a global agreement by BP International Limited (bp) for engineering, procurement and management (EPCM) services.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide EPCM for onshore, offshore, greenfield and brownfield conventional projects and new energy sector projects worldwide for three years, with an option to extend for two additional years. Additionally, KBR provides bp with market-leading licensed solutions, demonstrating the depth and versatility of its capabilities.

"We are delighted to continue our 70-year successful working relationship with bp while maintaining our record of safely and effectively delivering quality projects in conventional and new energy sectors," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This global agreement with bp will involve multiple project teams collaborating from offices in Houston, Baku, India, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Singapore, Perth and London, leveraging KBR's proven ability to deliver complex projects anywhere in the world."

KBR and bp currently have a global agreement in place for engineering services, under which KBR has played a key role in projects spanning the U.S., North Sea, Iraq, Africa and Azerbaijan. This additional global agreement expands the opportunity for EPCM services and demonstrates our successful partnership and support to bp's expanding portfolio.



About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding contractual performance periods, project outcomes and future demand for the company's services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

