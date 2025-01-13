New Year's Eve In UAE: Etihad Road Leading To RAK In Umm Al Quwain To Close
1/13/2025 6:35:16 AM
Etihad road leading to Ras Al Khaimah in Umm Al Quwain will be closed on Tuesday for New Year celebrations, the emirate's Police announced.
Closure will start at 3pm in the Al-Ra'fa area in the direction of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Exit 110 on sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, it added in an Instagram post.
The police urged those wishing to go to Ras Al Khaimah to use alternative routes.
