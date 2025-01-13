World Office Furniture Industry Report 2025: In-Depth Analysis Of Top 20 Countries, With Profiles Of Leading Office Furniture Manufacturers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Office Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world office furniture offers a comprehensive picture of the global office furniture sector, providing the values of production, consumption, imports, and exports for the time series 2015-2024, international trade dynamics, economic indicators, prospects up to 2026, summary tables for the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of the leading office furniture manufacturers on a global level and a focus on the Top 20 office furniture countries.

Key Highlights

The World Furniture Outlook report confirms challenging times for the furniture industry affected by the global geopolitical climate of considerable uncertainty.



Preliminary figures for 2024 show a slight increase in world furniture trade, but future prospects are negatively impacted by the protectionist agenda of the new US administration. The leading importers of furniture globally are the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, accounting together for almost half of total imports. While the United States registered a modest increase in furniture imports in 2024, the trend in European countries, despite a significant slowdown in inflation, has not yet shifted toward higher consumption and imports.

Report Scope

An Executive summary introduces the report, providing an overview of the office furniture sector worldwide: the sector at a glance, the largest markets, international trade analysis, the competitive landscape, market prospects, product trends, sustainability and remanufactured products, distribution, prices, and factors affecting the sector.

PART I presents a world office furniture industry analysis: Global office furniture trends, the major producing and consuming countries, the status, and prospects of world trade of office furniture, world trade matrix, current data, and forecasts for growth in office furniture demand in 2025-2026, by country and by regional groupings.

PART II provides office furniture economic indicators: An overview of the world office furniture industry (Production and exports, and Consumption and Imports); the opening of office furniture markets (growth of imports and exports, origin and destination of office furniture)

PART III analyses more in-depth the Top 20 countries for the office furniture industry: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam

Country Analysis, for each of the Top 20 office furniture countries in the World, this report offers:



Office furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2015-2024 and forecasts of yearly changes in office furniture consumption in 2025 and 2026.

Information on breakdown of production by segment (office seating/office furniture excluding seating)

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of office furniture).

Socio-economic indicators, including population forecasts, resident population in main cities, projected growth, and the unemployment rate. Major office furniture manufacturers by turnover (over 400 companies in total) with short profiles of the main ones (Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Phone number, Website, Activity, Product portfolio, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Export share on total turnover).

PART IV includes profiles of 50 selected major office furniture manufacturers with Company information (headquarters, website and general email address, activity, product portfolio, and specialization); Controlled companies, subsidiaries, and other related companies; Manufacturing plants location; Products, sales breakdown, and distribution; Financial performance (total revenues and employees).

PART V provides summary office furniture market tables for the 60 countries covered by the report: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.

Contents for each country table:



The office furniture sector: a ten-year series of values data on production, imports, exports, consumption

Opening of the office furniture sector to foreign trade: import penetration and export ratios for office furniture

Economic indicators

Real growth of office furniture consumption: 2025 and 2026 Forecasts Main office furniture trading partners

This report offers useful tools to answer the following questions:



What are the latest data and trends in the world office furniture industry?

How is the world office furniture market expected to grow in 2025 and 2026?

What factors are driving the demand for office furniture globally?

What are the largest global office furniture markets?

What are the office furniture trade dynamics? What are the leading players in the office furniture industry and their performance?

Company Coverage:



Ahrend

Fursys

Herman Miller

HNI

Itoki

Kinnarps

Knoll

Kokuyo

Okamura

Schiavello

Sedus

Senator

Steelcase

Sunon

Teknion

UE Furniture Vitra

Key Topics Covered:

PART I - THE WORLD OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY



The world market for office furniture 2015-2024

Overview of world consumption of office furniture, the largest markets and office furniture imports

Overview of world production of office furniture, the major producing countries, and office furniture exports

The world trade matrix for office furniture: imports/consumption and exports/production ratios for selected countries Office furniture industry prospects: international trade and outlook of office furniture consumption in 60 countries

PART II - OFFICE FURNITURE INDICATORS



World office furniture industry- Production and Exports / Consumption and Imports

The opening of office furniture markets

Destination of exports and origin of imports Office furniture consumption: 2025-2026 forecasts

PART III - TOP 20 COUNTRIES FOR THE OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY WORLDWIDE

For each country:



Office furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports 2015-2024, and consumption forecasts 2025 and 2026.

Information on breakdown of production by segment (office seating/office furniture excluding seating)

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of office furniture)

Socio-economic indicators Major office furniture manufacturers by turnover

PART IV: DETAILED PROFILES OF THE TOP OFFICE FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS

PART V: COUNTRY TABLES

For the 60 countries covered by the report:



The office furniture sector in values

Opening of the office furniture sector to foreign trade

Economic indicators

Real growth of office furniture consumption. Forecasts

Exchange rates Main office furniture trading partners

