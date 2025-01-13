UAE Chills At Below 2Oc: Will Temperatures Rise This Week?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Over the weekend, heavy rains swept across several regions of the UAE, accompanied by near-freezing temperatures in multiple areas.

In a conversation with Khaleej Times, a weather expert explained why temperatures dropped below 2°C on both Saturday and Sunday as the country experienced varying levels of rainfall.

Winter temperatures in the UAE tend to fluctuate due to shifting atmospheric pressure systems, making the weather inconsistent, explained Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). This is typical during the winter months, when such changes are common.

Just days after the UAE recorded its coldest day so far, with residents spotting frost and ice crystals , warmer weather is expected for at least a few days this week.“With high pressure building over the region and continuing until around January 7, we will witness stable weather conditions," Dr Habib said.

Starting Monday, the country will experience the effects of easterly and southeasterly winds, leading to a gradual rise in temperatures. According to Dr Habib, temperatures are expected to increase by about four degrees.

"For example, towards the end of last week, the maximum temperature in the interior areas was around 24-25°C. However, on January 6-7, daytime temperatures will rise to 28-29°C. The exact temperature change will depend on the air mass affecting the region," he explained.

This shift follows a period of cold weather triggered by an extended low-pressure system. Videos posted on social media showed ice crystals floating down a mountain stream, a parked car covered with what seemed to be ice pellets, and frost crystals scattered across the ground.

“A cold air mass ... resulted in cloud cover over the northern and eastern parts of the UAE. This gradually moved towards the coastal areas, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, bringing heavy showers ... on Friday. The maximum recorded rainfall at Expo Dubai by 12pm on Friday was 14mm. While this is a significant amount of rainfall, it is considered normal during this time of the year,” noted Dr Habib.

The weather pattern, which began on Wednesday, deepened on Friday, causing widespread heavy rainfall "across large areas". Dr Habib explained that moisture from the Arabian Sea contributed to significant cooling in the upper atmosphere, further impacting the region's weather.

The prevailing weather patterns largely influence winter temperature fluctuations.“For example, the cold air mass moving from Europe towards our region can significantly impact the temperature, especially in the northern Gulf areas, bringing colder conditions."