Sharjah Ruler Opens Mosque In Al Waha With A Capacity Of Over 2,800 Worshippers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and of Sharjah, inaugurated Sayyida Khadija Mosque in the Al Waha area of the Al Ruwaidat suburb on Al Dhaid Road on Monday afternoon. He also inspected the readiness of Al Ruwaidat Cemetery, built adjacent to the mosque.

He began the tour by visiting the condolence hall, which houses two halls accommodating 60 people each. He reviewed the services provided to bereaved families during burial and condolence gatherings.

Following this, he inspected the Al Ruwaidat Cemetery, allocated for burials next to Sayyida Khadija Mosque. Spanning 639,931sqm, the cemetery holds paved roads, designated parking areas, and integrated services linked to the mosque and cemetery.

Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the cemetery's layout, facilities, and organisation aimed at facilitating burial procedures and easing access for families and mourners.

He also visited the mortuary building, designed with high standards to respect the deceased. The facility includes separate washing areas for men and women, equipped with modern systems to ensure efficient use of resources and streamlined burial preparation. The facility also provides separate waiting rooms for men and women.

He unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the inauguration of Sayyida Khadija Mosque. Built in the Fatimid architectural style blended with modern elements, the mosque covers a total area of 49,383 sqm. The mosque accommodates 1,400 men in the main prayer hall, 1,325 worshippers in the outer portico, and 140 women in the women's prayer area.

Watch the video of his tour below:

The mosque's facilities include a library, a mortuary building, water stations, ablution areas, restrooms, parking for 592 vehicles, and residences for the imam and muezzin.

The mosque features a central dome with a diameter of 10 meters, two smaller domes with a diameter of 4.5 metres, and two minarets rising 40 metres high. Built to modern environmental standards, it incorporates energy- and water-saving technologies.

He and attendees listened to a sermon by Sheikh Dr Salem Al-Doubi, head of the Preaching and Fatwa Section at the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, highlighting the spiritual and societal value of mosques and the great rewards for those who contribute to building and maintaining them. Dr Al-Doubi praised His Highness's efforts in supporting worship spaces and fostering spiritual tranquillity.

Concluding the event, he joined worshippers in performing the Maghrib prayer at Sayyida Khadija Mosque.