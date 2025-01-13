'Team India Needs Rohit, Virat For 3-4 Years More': Yograj Singh Backs Senior Duo For CT 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 13 (IANS) Ahead of the announcement of the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, former India cricketer Yograj Singh has backed captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for next month's eight-team competition despite their poor run in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

In five Tests, Kohli scored just 190 runs and was dismissed eight times chasing deliveries outside the off-stump. Meanwhile, Rohit, who missed the Perth Test due to the birth of his second child, managed only 31 runs across three matches before opting to sit out the fifth Test in Sydney.

The senior players came under heavy scrutiny from fans and former cricketers for their dismal performance and social media users even speculated about their retirement from red-ball cricket.

However, veteran pacer Yograj is of a different opinion and wants the duo to play 3-4 years more for the team to groom the youngsters. "I was saying that don't remove Rohit from captaincy and nor drop Virat. We need these two legends to groom the youngsters. The team needs these two players for 3-4 years more including (Jasprit) Bumrah. We have to create a solid bench strength," Singh told IANS on Monday.

"You should never break the team. In 2011 it was started and the team was broke as the power was given to one single person. We went on to lose World Cups, multiple series and even lost three-four Test series on the trot. We need to take all players together as win or loss is part of sport. In Australia, India won back-to-back (Test) series and I don't think anybody has done it except West Indies. I feel my advice has been heard by the BCCI," he added.

The 66-year-old Yograj expressed his happiness over Punjab batter Abhishek Sharma's selection for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England later this month. He asserted that Shubman Gill should have also been named in the squad.

"It was pleasing to see Abhishek back, he is a very big player and I see a reflection of Yuvraj Singh in his batting. The more he plays, the more he excels. I feel Shubman Gill should have also been picked," he said.

Singh credited BCCI for making careers of young cricketers via IPL and now replicating the same for women cricketers in the country.

"Since the start of IPL, cricket has improved a lot in India. Many cricketers got a chance and many made their careers. They also received a lot of money from it. IPL has played a very big role in India and I congratulate BCCI for it. It has become an important tournament as the board is spending a lot of money and giving it to players.

"Women's cricket is also getting a lot of money. I'm very proud of BCCI that they have started a pension scheme for retired/veteran cricketers. IPL is a boon for cricketers in this country," he said.

Singh added he is happy that women cricketers are getting the same platform and exposure as men cricketers in the country.