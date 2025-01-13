Russians Attempting To Establish Positions In Villages Near Pokrovsk Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces are attempting to secure positions in villages near the town of Pokrovsk and advance further.

According to Ukrinform, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, made this statement during a television broadcast.

"There are several small settlements near Pokrovsk, such as Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Promin, Novyi Trud, and others. The Russians are trying to cling to every house there and push further," Trehubov noted.

According to him, the occupiers are not directly attacking Pokrovsk but are attempting to partially encircle the town and possibly reach a forest dtrip near the highway, which serves as part of the supply route to the city.

"I wouldn't say they've succeeded as of now, but they are trying very hard and have significant resources - primarily human, technical, and logistical," the spokesperson added.

Trehubov also commented on a recent strike on a Russian command post in Novohrodivka, emphasizing that any damage inflicted creates difficulties for the occupiers.

"This is a logistical hub and a command point, a place where certain Russian forces are concentrated. Therefore, any strike there at least disrupts their logistics, organization, and command, even if no major forces or assets were destroyed. In any case, every long-range strike like this is an important element in disrupting Russian logistics and organization," he concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces are trying to bypass Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad from the south, with battles ongoing in the suburbs.