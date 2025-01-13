Drone Debris Damages Houses, Medical Facility And Dormitory In Kyiv Region
1/13/2025 5:07:18 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Falling debris from downed Russian drones damaged four private houses, a dormitory, a medical facility and vehicles in the Kyiv region.
Mykola Kalashnyk, the acting head of the Kyiv regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The enemy does not stop attacking the Kyiv region with UAVs. In the evening and at night, the air raid alert lasted almost five hours. The air defense forces were operating in the region. Some targets were downed,” noted Kalashnyk.
He said that there were no casualties among civilians.
Four private houses, a dormitory and a medical facility were damaged by falling debris in one of the settlements. Windows in the buildings were smashed and facades were cut. In addition, three cars and an ambulance were damaged.
Kalashnyk stated that the local authorities, in collaboration with international partners, are currently working to provide assistance to the affected individuals.
Relevant services continue to record the consequences of the Russian attack.
As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 78 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones, while another 31 decoy drones disappeared from the radar.
