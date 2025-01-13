Good Roads Lead To Progressive Nation: Gadkari After Sonamarg Tunnel Inauguration
Date
1/13/2025 5:04:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Minister of Road, transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a total of 33 tunnels are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir while 15 amongst them have been completed.
Addressing a gathering in Sonamarg after the inauguration of Z-Morh tunnel, Gadkari stated that the good roads lead to the progressive nation and thus the Prime Minister has been keen to develop the roads in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the progress of the nation and achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Many of the projects presently going on in Jammu and Kashmir including the Srinagar Ring Road, four corridors in J&K and others are expected to be completed and inaugurated by the end of this year,” He said as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gadkari further stated that the tunnel inaugurated today will end up the misères of the people, who had to pile up essential stocks ahead of the winters, adding that another Zojila tunnel, which was earlier coming up at the cost of Rs 12,000 crore, is now being constructed at the cost of only Rs 6800 crore, thereby saving a whopping Rs 5000 crore.
He added that this tunnel will ensure round-the-year passage to the travelers from Srinagar-Leh.
Read Also
Kashmir Is Writing A New Saga Of Development Today: PM Modi
PM Modi Led Govt Wiped Out Terrorism From J&K, Turned It Into Real Paradise: LG Sinha
Gadkari thanked the Prime Minister for his mission of boosting thee infrastructure and also congratulated the people for witnessing the developments like Sonamarg tunnel.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13012025000215011059ID1109083166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.