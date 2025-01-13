Good Roads Lead To Progressive Nation: Gadkari After Sonamarg Tunnel Inauguration

Addressing a gathering in Sonamarg after the inauguration of Z-Morh tunnel, Gadkari stated that the good roads lead to the progressive nation and thus the Prime Minister has been keen to develop the roads in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the progress of the nation and achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

“Many of the projects presently going on in Jammu and Kashmir including the Srinagar Ring Road, four corridors in J&K and others are expected to be completed and inaugurated by the end of this year,” He said as per news agency KNO.

Gadkari further stated that the tunnel inaugurated today will end up the misères of the people, who had to pile up essential stocks ahead of the winters, adding that another Zojila tunnel, which was earlier coming up at the cost of Rs 12,000 crore, is now being constructed at the cost of only Rs 6800 crore, thereby saving a whopping Rs 5000 crore.

He added that this tunnel will ensure round-the-year passage to the travelers from Srinagar-Leh.

Gadkari thanked the Prime Minister for his mission of boosting thee infrastructure and also congratulated the people for witnessing the developments like Sonamarg tunnel.

