Futuremain Strengthens Middle East Presence With AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance Poc In Collaboration With Saudi Aramc...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--FutureMain Co., Ltd. , a leading provider of industrial AI-based predictive maintenance solutions, announced that it has successfully completed a proof of concept (PoC) with Saudi , Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company. Building on this achievement, the company has advanced its development efforts to complete a pilot project with upgraded functionalities by the first quarter of 2025. This marks a significant step in accelerating the entry of FutureMain's flagship ExRBM solution into the Middle East. By leveraging localized technical support and robust networks, FutureMain aims to position the region as a strategic bridgehead for global expansion.

The ExRBM solution is an AI-driven predictive maintenance technology designed to monitor equipment conditions in real time, predict potential failures, and enable proactive responses. Notably, ExRBM excels in minimizing downtime and reducing maintenance costs through automated diagnostics that are tailored to specific types of equipment failures. This advanced technology is powered by FutureMain's proprietary AI algorithms, which leverage 37 years of engineering data. Particularly well-suited to addressing the operational challenges of local industries, ExRBM offers a comprehensive solution to optimize facility management and enhance operational efficiency.

FutureMain has cemented its presence in the regional market by participating in prominent industry exhibitions such as GITEX and ADIPEC , where it has showcased its innovative solutions and technological expertise. Through these efforts, the company has signed MoUs with seven organizations, including Vestigos, Next IT, Colonel, Sensoteq, and Al Bahlaq. FutureMain is also in discussions with over 15 companies regarding local partnerships. Moreover, pilot projects for AI-powered facility diagnostic measurement systems are underway with entities such as UAE ADNOC Onshore, Offshore, and GAS.

Lee Sun-hwi, CEO of FutureMain, said,“We're thrilled that the technological capabilities of ExRBM have been recognized once again in the Middle East through our successful collaboration with Aramco. We will remain committed to establishing FutureMain as a leader in AI-powered predictive maintenance technology across the Middle East by continuously expanding our global partnership network.”

