Cicor chosen as key manufacturing partner for advanced military aircraft program

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Cicor chosen as key partner for advanced military aircraft program

13.01.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release Bronschhofen, January 13, 2025 – Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has been nominated by a leading European aerospace & defence (A&D) integrator as a key supplier to a new program of highly advanced electronic devices used in fast-jet aircraft. Initial orders have been placed, with the program expected to contribute cumulated sales revenues exceeding GBP 25 million over the five-year period starting 2025. The products will be manufactured at Cicor's sites in the UK.



The award demonstrates that Cicor, the largest European provider of electronics manufacturing services to the A&D sector, has established itself as a reliable and technologically advanced partner to the industry. Cicor is able to fulfill the sustained demand increases expected for years to come with significant capacity reserves and a strong technical team. Contact

Email: ... The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor's approximately 3,450 employees at 21 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website .

