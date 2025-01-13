Cicor Chosen As Key Manufacturing Partner For Advanced Military Aircraft Program
Cicor Technologies Ltd
Cicor chosen as key manufacturing partner for advanced military aircraft program
Bronschhofen, January 13, 2025 – Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has been nominated by a leading European aerospace & defence (A&D) integrator as a key supplier to a new program of highly advanced electronic devices used in fast-jet aircraft.
Initial orders have been placed, with the program expected to contribute cumulated sales revenues exceeding GBP 25 million over the five-year period starting 2025. The products will be manufactured at Cicor's sites in the UK.
The award demonstrates that Cicor, the largest European provider of electronics manufacturing services to the A&D sector, has established itself as a reliable and technologically advanced partner to the industry. Cicor is able to fulfill the sustained demand increases expected for years to come with significant capacity reserves and a strong technical team.
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
CH-9552 Bronschhofen
Media & Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: ...
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor's approximately 3,450 employees at 21 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website .
