Eckert & Ziegler and GlyTherix Extend Collaboration With Actinium-225 supply Agreement

Eckert & Ziegler and GlyTherix Extend Collaboration With Actinium-225 Agreement

13.01.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, Germany and Sydney, Australia, 13. January 2025. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) and GlyTherix Ltd (GlyTherix), an Australian targeted radiotherapy company specialising in developing antibody radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors, today announced the expansion of their existing Lutetium-177 based collaboration with a global supply agreement for Actinium-225 (Ac-225). Eckert & Ziegler will provide high-quality Ac-225 to support GlyTherix's clinical research and development activities on innovative alpha radiotherapeutics.



In December 2024 Eckert & Ziegler announced the start of their Ac-225 production as part of the collaboration with the Nuclear Physics Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences (ÚJF). The establishment of Ac-225 manufacturing in GMP quality is ongoing and expected to be finalized in the first half of 2025, enabling new possibilities for pharmaceutical companies developing alpha-emitting drugs.



GlyTherix's radiotherapy approach combines a radionuclide with an antibody targeting Glypican-1, a protein found in aggressive cancers, to deliver localized radiation while sparing healthy tissue. Glypican-1 is an attractive tumor target that occurs in several aggressive and invasive cancers including prostate, pancreatic, bladder, lung, glioblastoma and ovarian cancer. GlyTherix plans to use 177Lu-DOTA-Miltuximab in its planned Australian Phase Ib in early 2025, followed by US Phase II trials in 2026. GlyTherix has commenced its Ac-225-based research and development activities at the Australian ARC Research Hub for Advanced Manufacture of Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals (AMTAR) at the University of Queensland.



“We are happy to extend our collaboration with GlyTherix to fully support the planned development activities also for Actinium-225-based radiopharmaceuticals,” said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler.”Increasing the availability of Ac-225 is our key objective as it will accelerate both progress in clinical research and commercial applications, which will ultimately result in the improved access to cancer therapies for patients globally.”



Dr. Brad Walsh, GlyTherix Chief Executive Officer commented,“We are pleased to be able to rely on Eckert & Ziegler also for the supply of Actinium-225. Alongside with Lutetium-177, Actinium-225 will become an important part of our clinical program later this year. It is therefore vital securing a reliable network for global supply of the alpha emitter to consistently support our upcoming trials.”



About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



About GlyTherix

GlyTherix Ltd is an Australian targeted radiotherapy company specializing in developing antibody radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumours. Miltuximab specifically targets Glypican-1, a protein found in solid tumours such as prostate, bladder, pancreatic, glioblastoma, oesophageal and ovarian cancers, and is not present in healthy tissue. The company has a strong proprietary and Intellectual Property position covering both Miltuximab and the antigen Glypican-1. This provides robust and long-term protection for the commercialization of important new treatments to people with little hope.

GlyTherix has completed a 'First-in-Human' trial of 12 patients using Miltuximab with no drug-related adverse events. Miltuximab will be used in a Phase Ib trial as an antibody theranostic. GlyTherix is interested in partnerships or collaborations with larger biotech and pharmaceutical partners.



