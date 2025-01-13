Japanese PM mentions US Steel agreement in call with Biden, Filipino leader

(MENAFN) Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba Monday pointed out the issue of blocking the USD14 billion acquisition of US Steel in a three-sided phone call with US Leader Joe Biden and the Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.



Ishiba emphasized that the “investment-friendly environment” was serious for associates to guarantee financial security.



He called on Biden to tackle Tokyo’s fears, Japan’s Foreign stated in a declaration.



The outgoing US president blocked on “national security grounds” the agreement with the Japanese giant Nippon Steel early in January, with Ishiba cautioning about repercussions on bilateral trade between the two sides.



Nippon stated that it is going to file a lawsuit against the US government.



Biden conducted his last call for around 25 minutes with the Japanese and Filipino presidents as the US leader approaches to end his four-year term on January 20 when President-elect Donald Trump comes back to the White House.



The call intended to “advance our continuing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” mentioned a statement by the White House following Biden held the video call with Ishiba and Marcos.



Throughout the call, the three sides talked over trilateral maritime security and financial collaboration, in addition to China’s “dangerous and unlawful behavior in the South China Sea,” the White House mentioned.

