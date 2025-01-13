Bun 'N' Done Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Exciting New Menu Launch In Edgewater, NJ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bun 'N' Done Celebrates first Anniversary with Exciting New Menu Launch in Edgewater, NJ

- Mo MostafaEDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edgewater, NJ - Bun 'N' Done , the popular halal smash burger restaurant in Edgewater, is proud to announce the launch of their new menu to celebrate their one-year anniversary. The new menu features a variety of mouth-watering options, including chicken sliders, naked and Nashville hot tenders, Zaatar fries, and Egyptian Hawawshi weekend special. This exciting update is sure to delight both loyal customers and new visitors alike.Bun 'N' Done has become a beloved spot in Edgewater, New Jersey since its opening one year ago. With their signature halal smash burgers and fresh ingredients, the restaurant has quickly gained a reputation for serving up delicious and satisfying meals. To mark their one-year milestone, the team at Bun 'N' Done has been hard at work creating a new menu that will elevate the dining experience for their customers.The new menu at Bun 'N' Done introduces a range of delectable options that are sure to please every palate. For chicken lovers, the chicken sliders are a must-try, featuring juicy and flavorful chicken tenders topped with a variety of delicious toppings. The naked and Nashville hot tenders are perfect for those looking for a spicy kick, while the Zaatar fries offer a unique and tasty twist on a classic side dish. Additionally, the weekend specials will feature Egyptian Hawawshi that showcase the authenticity and skill of the Bun N Done chefs."We are thrilled to celebrate our one-year anniversary with the launch of our new menu," said Mo, the founder at Bun N Done. "We wanted to offer our customers even more delicious options to choose from, and we are confident that the new menu will exceed their expectations. We are grateful for the support of our community and look forward to continuing to serve them for many years to come."Bun 'N' Done's new menu is now available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Customers can visit the restaurant's website or social media pages for more information and to stay updated on the latest specials and promotions. With their commitment to quality and innovation, Bun 'N' Done is sure to remain one of the best halal smash burger destinations in New Jersey for years to come.Address: 1030 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ 07020Phone: (201) 917-3348

