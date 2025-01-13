Pakistan And Saudi Arabia Finalize Hajj 2025 Agreement
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have finalized an agreement for Hajj 2025. The agreement was signed by Pakistan's Minister for Religious Affairs, Chaudhry Salik, and Saudi Minister of Hajj, Dr. Tawfiq.
Key Highlights of the Agreement
Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj in 2025. According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, several improvements and services have been agreed upon to enhance the pilgrimage experience for Pakistani pilgrims: Improved Facilities for Pilgrims
Pakistani pilgrims will be provided with enhanced accommodations, including dedicated areas in Mina. Reduced Costs
The agreement aims to offer more affordable Hajj packages for Pakistani pilgrims. Shorter Hajj Program
A 20 to 25-day streamlined Hajj program
will be introduced to make the journey more accessible and comfortable. Hajj Mobile App
Pilgrims will have access to a dedicated app that provides all essential information about their Hajj journey at their fingertips. Medina Stay Options
Pilgrims will have the flexibility to choose a stay of 4 to 8 days
in Madinah, ensuring convenience and personalized planning. Specially Designed Pilgrim Kits
Each pilgrim will receive a kit featuring the Pakistani flag, a QR code for identification, and detailed information for their convenience. Saudi Support for Pakistani Pilgrims
Saudi Minister of Hajj, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, assured his full cooperation to provide Pakistani pilgrims with the best possible facilities, emphasizing efforts to make the Hajj journey accessible, smooth, and stress-free.
