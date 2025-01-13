Egyptian Foreign Minister says security of Red Sea depends solely on will of littoral states

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty noted that the security of the Red Sea "depends solely on the will of its littoral states," refusing any military or naval attendance by non-coastal countries.



This occurred in a news briefing taking place in Cairo with his Somali peer Ahmed Madobe Nunow, along with Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed, after a three-sided gathering, as reported by the AlQahera news channel.



Abdelatty stated that the meeting talked over conducting alike ministerial gatherings in Mogadishu and Asmara and bracing for a second presidential summit in the near future after the initial summit arranged in Eritrea in October 2024.



He stressed backing for the Somali government in spreading its authority throughout the whole nation, enhancing the Somali army, and refuting one-sided activities that put the nation’s unity at risk.



The Egyptian foreign minister also reaffirmed Egypt’s attendance in the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, after endorsement from Mogadishu and the African Union. He did not give additional information on the mission, which is scheduled to start operations in early 2025.



"We discussed Red Sea security, which is solely tied to the will of its littoral states. It is completely unacceptable to allow any military or naval presence by non-littoral states," Abdelatty further mentioned.

