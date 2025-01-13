Kathryn Fletcher, CPA, CGMA Elected Chair Of GSCPA Board Of Directors For 2024-25 Year

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Kathryn Fletcher, CPA, partner at Draffin & Tucker, LLP of Atlanta, Georgia, has been elected chair of The Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants (GSCPA) Board of Directors for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Fletcher was selected at the Society's annual business meeting in St. Augustine, Florida.



"Kathryn is a truly unique individual; she has a terrific blend of deep technical accounting knowledge and a personality that people gravitate to. She has exemplified leadership in the profession, generously dedicating her time and resources," says GSCPA CEO Boyd Search. "As the landscape of the profession evolves, Kathryn's pragmatic, action-oriented approach will be ideal for guiding GSCPA in the coming year."



Fletcher has been an active and involved member of GSCPA for 22 years. She has previously served on the GSCPA Board of Directors and has volunteered her time on numerous committees and task forces.



As Fletcher looks at her year ahead as GSCPA chair, there are a few things on her to-do list. At the top is sharing with young people how wonderful the accounting profession is and encouraging them to choose it for themselves.“I'm looking forward to the opportunity to speak with students of all ages and tell our story,” she says. Financial literacy is another important topic for Fletcher.“Not everyone needs to be a CPA, but money and finances are a part of our everyday lives. Everyone can benefit from a greater understanding of financial literacy,” she explains.“As a profession, there are a lot of opportunities for advocacy efforts, not only to encourage people to enter the profession but also in simply increasing general awareness and knowledge of the monetary things that impact our daily lives.” Fletcher is also excited about the impact artificial intelligence will have on the accounting profession.“There are so many promising innovations and prospects with leveraging AI to enhance and transform the services we provide,” she says.



As a quality control partner, Fletcher is focused on how quality is infused into and drives everything CPAs do – herself included.“Everything we do as trusted advisors is about serving the public interest,” she says.“We can't maintain our brand as a profession without that.”



Kathryn Fletcher is the quality control partner of Draffin & Tucker, LLP and assists the firm with accounting and auditing research, attest engagement reviews, training and development of firm personnel, and monitoring the firm's quality control policies. She is proud to call Atlanta, Georgia home.



About GSCPA :



