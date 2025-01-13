Care For Friends Announces 2024 Power Hope Award Recipients

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Care for Friends is proud to announce the 17 individuals selected to receive the 2024 Power Hope Award. These awardees have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to strengthen their Chicago communities, empowering others to live better lives.



This year marks the ninth anniversary of the Power Hope Awards, which have previously recognized Chicago notables Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and 101.9 The Mix personality Violeta Podrumedic. The award continues to highlight those who have made significant contributions to the city of Chicago through their dedication, compassion, and leadership.



This year's Power Hope Award recipients represent a diverse range of fields and backgrounds, but they all share a common passion for service and a deep-rooted belief in the power of hope. Their inspiring stories of compassion, resilience, and dedication to making a difference are a testament to the transformative power of individuals who step up to support their communities.



JD Miller, the Chairman of the Awards Selection Committee said“the nominations we received this year were truly inspiring, showcasing the incredible depth of compassion and resilience within our city. Selecting the final awardees was a difficult task, as each nominee demonstrated an exceptional commitment to service and a profound belief in the power of hope. We are honored to recognize these individuals who are making a real difference in the lives of so many.”



The 2024 Power Hope Award recipients are:



● Carol Blendowski: Instrumental in developing CFF's Foot Clinic and providing meals and friendship to those in need.



● Amity Carrubba: Co-founded Magdalene House Chicago, a residential program and social enterprise for women survivors of sex trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.



● John Carruthers: Founded Crust Fund Pizza, which sells pizza to benefit direct service organizations in Chicago.



● Fredrick Dennis: Founded Boss Boxing Club, which combats early childhood trauma and empowers young people.



● Dr. Chelsea Dorsey: Teaches, advises, and mentors medical learners at all levels, working to improve representation in the medical field.



● Matt Forte: Former Chicago Bears running back whose What's Your Forte Foundation promotes equitable economic advancement for youth and families on the south and west sides of Chicago.



● Ofelia Figueroa: Director of Community Engagement at Esperanza Health Centers, connecting uninsured individuals to care.



● LaTanya Gray: Supports families at Primo Center, ensuring compassionate care for those facing trauma and homelessness.



● Aaron Galeener: Leads the largest Medicaid health plan in Cook County and champions innovative food care programs and support for immigrant residents.



● Ian Gerard: Founded The Curio and helped launch Chicago's first Fashion Week.



● Luis Gutierrez: Founded Latinos Progresando, the largest Latino-led immigration legal services clinic in Illinois.



● Imran Khan: Co-founded Embarc, an education program that has served over 10,000 students across 29 CPS high schools.



● Morgan McLuckie: CEO of Orange Tent Project, providing essential aid to the unhoused community.



● Tracy Rhodes: Passionate advocate for her professional and personal communities, excelling in business development and fundraising for various charities.



● Vanessa Sanchez: Empowers youth in Chicago's Little Village through free arts programs at the National Museum of Mexican Art.



● Dr. Mark Shields: Board Certified Internist with over 40 years of experience, organizing health care initiatives at Care for Friends for over 10 years.



● Christopher Watts: Leads The Kindness Campaign on Chicago's South Side, helping families in need through pop-up food markets and a weekly fresh food distribution center.



The awards are sponsored by Care for Friends, who has just broken ground on a $9 million community center in Lincoln Park, in partnership with the Church of Our Saviour.



Executive Director Hope Pavich said“In the face of adversity, hope is the spark that ignites change. This year's Power Hope Award recipients embody the unwavering spirit of our city, reminding us that even in challenging times, there is always room for optimism and progress. As we break ground on our new facility in Lincoln Park, we are reminded that hope is not just a sentiment, but a catalyst for building a stronger, more compassionate community.”



These individuals will be honored at the Power Hope Benefit on September 5th. at The Arbory. The event will feature heartwarming stories, networking opportunities, a wine pull, paddle raise, and the chance to meet these exceptional individuals in person. Tickets to the event can be purchased at



About Care for Friends



Care for Friends is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing essential services and support to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty in Chicago. Through a range of programs and initiatives, Care for Friends strives to empower individuals, build community, and create a more just and equitable society.



###

