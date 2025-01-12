Tunnel To Make Sonamarg A Winter Sports Hub: Omar
1/12/2025 8:11:08 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the opening of the Z-Morh tunnel will enable the development of Sonamarg resort in Ganderbal district as a winter sports destination, similar to the famous Gulmarg skiing resort town.
“Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel. This will allow the development of Sonamarg as a winter sports destination,” Abdullah told reporters in Gulmarg, 52 kilometers from here.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the 6.5-kilometer Z-Morh tunnel, which will make the Sonamarg town accessible throughout the year.
Abdullah is in Gulmarg to promote winter sports activities in the scenic north Kashmir town.
“Over the next five years, we will make full efforts to develop Sonamarg as a winter sports destination, just like we have developed Gulmarg,” he added.
Abdullah said he had come to Gulmarg to record a program for tourism promotion.
“If more tourists come here, it will mean more earnings for the local people, whether they are ski guides, ski instructors, sledge operators, ATV and snowmobile operators, or small businesses like restaurants and dhabas,” he said.
The chief minister also said that the Khelo India Winter Games would be held in Gulmarg in February this year, and the union territory is preparing to host the event.
“We still have some time before the Khelo India Winter Games. I hope there will be more snow before that,” he said.
When asked if Gulmarg was ready to host an international winter sports event, Abdullah responded,“We cannot even think of it at the moment. Our slopes are not of that level right now. We will have to improve our slopes before we can host international events.”
