'The Chinese Are Not Running The Panama Canal': Wall Street Journal Editor On Trump's Remarks

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Mary O'Grady, a member of the editorial board of

The Wall Street Journal, recently questioned former President

Donald Trump's statements

about reclaiming the Panama Canal, calling them baseless and lacking support.

In her analysis, O'Grady stressed that claims of Chinese control of the canal have no basis in reality.

“The Panama Canal is not under Chinese control. There are no Chinese in the canal,” the journalist stressed during an editorial report on

Fox News.

She also clarified that the fees for crossing the canal are the same for all users, including American ships, and that Panama continues to respect the terms of the treaty signed with the United States since the transfer of the canal in 1999.

O'Grady said the recent increase in canal tolls could be the real reason behind Trump's criticism.



Mary O'Grady said some U.S. exporters, particularly in the energy and agricultural sectors, have expressed discontent with the tariff adjustment.

However, she stressed that these decisions were supported by an advisory board that includes a retired admiral of the United States Navy.

“There is a transparent process. The Panama Canal Authority consults with this board before making any increase, and in this case the green light was given,” she explained.

Regarding the possible connection between Trump's remarks and the ports run by Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa, O'Grady said there was no direct connection to the canal.

“Hong Kong companies have operated these ports for years, and there are three other ports run by companies from the United States, Singapore and Taiwan,” she said.



O'Grady also addressed the investment needs of the Panama Canal, which faces significant challenges due to water uncertainty.

She explained that the construction of a new lake, necessary to ensure the sustainable operation of the canal, will cost around $2.5 billion.

However, she ruled out that Panama is requesting $3 billion from the United States, as Trump suggested.

“There is no evidence that Panama is making such a request. These statements appear to be unfounded and could be motivated by tariff increases,” she concluded.

The event dates back to December 21, 2024, when Trump, through his Truth Social account, wrote that“if the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of generosity are not respected, we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in its entirety and without question.”