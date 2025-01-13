Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Movie Starts Strong

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the title role, was released on January 12. The Telugu movie , also starring Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj and Urvashi Rautela, is an action drama directed by Bobby Kolli, also known as K. S. Ravindra.

| Marco BO Collection Day 24: Unni Mukundan's movie sees slight jump

Daaku Maharaaj's box-office collection on Day 1 was ₹22.5 crore, as per rough data by Sacnilk. As per reports, the movie was made with a budget of ₹100 crore.

Daaku Maharaaj story

Daaku Maharaaj, also known as Sitaram, lives a quiet life by day but turns into a vigilante at night, targeting corrupt individuals. He clashes with Balwant Singh Thakur, a ruthless businessman exploiting villagers in his cocaine operation. Sitaram's quest to end Balwant's tyranny forms the crux of the story.

Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna?

Nandamuri Balakrishna, a veteran of Telugu movies, is one of the 12 children of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao. N. T. Rama Rao Jr., the actor known for RRR and Devara: Part 1, is his nephew.

| Pushpa 2 BO Day 39: Allu Arjun's film earns ₹1,220 crore at Indian Box Office

Balakrishna has also been an MLA in Andhra Pradesh. He has done more than 100 movies in his career.

Bobby Deol in Daaku Maharaaj

Bobby Deol made a stunning comeback to Bollywood with his portrayal of Abrar Haque in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. His character, a mute, ruthless killer, impressed critics and viewers alike.

| Kanguva goes to Oscars 2025: Netizens fume, 'Let's torture...'

Since his performance in a movie directed by a Telugu director, Bobby had two big-budget South Indian releases. First, he was seen in the Tamil movie Kanguva as the negative lead opposite Suriya. Next, he is Balwant Singh Thakur, the villain against Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj.