Islamabad Conference: Muslim Leaders Back Girls' Education, Criticize Taliban Policies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani Prime Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the opening of an international on girls' education in Muslim societies, stated that denying education to girls is equivalent to silencing their voices.

The two-day conference in Islamabad hosted global activists, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. She urged Muslim leaders to deny to the and take a firm stance against their oppressive policies toward women.

Malala emphasized that the Taliban's ban on education for Afghanistan's women and girls is a crime disguised under cultural and religious justifications. She condemned their actions as violations of basic human rights.

The conference, supported by the Muslim World League, included representatives from the OIC, ministers, educational leaders, and human rights activists. Delegates asserted that education for girls is an Islamic right and cannot be restricted.

Despite being invited, the Taliban did not attend the conference. A Taliban diplomat in Islamabad reportedly said they had not received instructions from Kabul to participate.

The Taliban's ban on girls' education, enforced since their return to power in 2021, continues to draw global condemnation. They have also imposed restrictions on women's employment and mobility, citing interpretations of Islamic law.

The situation in Afghanistan remains unique, as it is the only country among the 57 OIC members where women are barred from education. This policy has persisted for over three years, sparking widespread protests and international criticism.

Countries like Pakistan, while allowing education for women, face challenges such as poverty, lack of infrastructure, and cultural barriers, particularly in rural areas. Millions of children in Pakistan, including girls, remain out of school due to systemic issues.

Afghanistan's women and girls continue to face severe human rights violations under the Taliban regime, including the denial of education and employment, which isolates them further from the global community.

The denial of education to Afghanistan's girls is not only a setback for their personal growth but also a loss for the country's social and economic future. Educating women is critical for a nation's stability and progress.

International organizations and Muslim leaders must collaborate to provide alternative educational opportunities for Afghanistan's girls, such as scholarships and online education, to empower them and protect their rights.

