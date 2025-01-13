Canadian Leader Jagmeet Singh Issues Warning To Donald Trump On 51St State Claims: 'If You Pick A Fight, There Will Be...'
Date
1/13/2025 12:00:55 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian leader and ex-PM Justin Trudeau's former ally Jagmeet Singh has warned Donald trump about his threats related to making Canada the US's 51st state, saying there“will be a price to pay”.
In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Singh said,“I have a message for Donald Trump. We're good neighbours. But, if you pick a fight with Canada - there will be a price to pay.” (sic)
This is a developing story, more updates are coming...
