Canadian Leader Jagmeet Singh Issues Warning To Donald Trump On 51St State Claims: 'If You Pick A Fight, There Will Be...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian leader and ex-PM Justin Trudeau's former ally Jagmeet Singh has warned Donald about his threats related to making Canada the US's 51st state, saying there“will be a price to pay”.

In a post on the social X (formerly known as Twitter), Singh said,“I have a message for Donald Trump. We're good neighbours. But, if you pick a fight with Canada - there will be a price to pay.” (sic)

This is a developing story, more updates are coming...