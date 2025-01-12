عربي


Switzerland Offers To Host Trump-Putin Meeting

1/12/2025 3:11:08 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Switzerland expressed willingness to host a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Swiss newspaper Le Temps reported on Sunday citing Nicolas Bideau, a spokesman for the Swiss Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

"Following the Burgenstock summit, Ukraine, Russia and the United States were regularly informed of our readiness to support any diplomatic efforts regarding the peace settlement," the media quoted Bideau as saying.

Plans are underway for this anticipated meeting between the two leaders. Meanwhile, Putin has shown openness to engage with the incoming US president without any preliminary conditions.

