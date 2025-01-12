Switzerland Offers To Host Trump-Putin Meeting
1/12/2025 3:11:08 PM
Switzerland expressed willingness to host a potential summit
between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect
Donald Trump, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict in
Ukraine, Swiss newspaper Le Temps reported on Sunday citing Nicolas
Bideau, a spokesman for the Swiss Foreign Ministry,
Azernews reports.
"Following the Burgenstock summit, Ukraine, Russia and the
United States were regularly informed of our readiness to support
any diplomatic efforts regarding the peace settlement," the media
quoted Bideau as saying.
Plans are underway for this anticipated meeting between the two
leaders. Meanwhile, Putin has shown openness to engage with the
incoming US president without any preliminary conditions.
