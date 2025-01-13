Maha Kumbh 2025: Foreign Tourists Flock To Prayagraj To Witness Spiritual Grandeur

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 13 (IANS) As the Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced on Monday, the holy city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh saw an influx of foreign tourists eager to witness the spiritual grandeur of this revered Hindu festival.

Despite the bone-chilling cold, millions of devotees participated in the 'Shahi Snan' at Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima.

Foreign visitors were also drawn to the festivities, some even participating by taking a holy dip in the Sangam. Many were seen mingling with devotees, capturing moments of the rituals and soaking in the spiritual energy of the event.

Speaking to IANS, several tourists expressed their awe and joy.

Claudia, a visitor from Poland, said, "It is very special. I have never experienced something like this. I will also take a holy dip in the Sangam tomorrow."

"The people here are very friendly and peaceful, and the atmosphere is very nice. I have been here before, so I know some basics of Hinduism," she added.

Jelica, a tourist from Australia, shared her excitement, stating, "I am in India for 14 days and decided to come here as it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I will take a holy dip today and tomorrow."

"It is amazing here; I've never seen anything like this before. The crowd is huge, and the energy is incredible. I really enjoy the spiritual nature of this event," she added.

Prayagraj has transformed into a spiritual hub, welcoming saints, seers, pilgrims, and devotees from across India and the world.

The massive gathering is a testament to the festival's significance, with participants performing the sacred ritual of a holy dip, believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual merit.

The Maha Kumbh, running from January 13 to February 26, is expected to host an unprecedented surge of devotees, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

To ensure the safety and convenience of attendees, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented elaborate security measures.

Devotional activities such as aarti and other rituals were conducted with great fervour, uniting people in their faith and creating an atmosphere of spiritual harmony.