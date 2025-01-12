The Ring Magazine Names Usyk Best Boxer Of Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The American magazine The Ring has named Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk the best boxer of 2024.

As reported by Ukrinform, this announcement was made by The Ring.

It is noted that the awards ceremony for The Ring Awards-2024 took place on Sunday, January 12, in London.

Oleksandr Usyk was recognized as the best boxer of the past year.

In the Event of the Year category, first place went to the first fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury in May 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk was also awarded for Round of the Year , which was round 9 of the first fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

In December 2024, a rematch took place, in which Usyk again defeated the Gypsy King.