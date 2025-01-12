(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine offered its help to the Slovak people during the adaptation period to the absence of transit from Russia, but Slovakia's Prime Robert Fico bet on Moscow, not on his own country or united Europe.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the X .

"It's good that Slovakia's Prime Minister Fico has finally returned from his vacation at a luxurious hotel in Vietnam and is now in Bratislava. For him, personally, it must be challenging - switching from living in luxury to now trying to fix his own mistakes," Zelensky's message reads.

According to the President, it was an obvious mistake for Fico to hope that his shadowy schemes with Moscow could go on indefinitely.

"We offered our assistance to the people of Slovakia during their adaptation to the absence of Russian gas transit, but Fico arrogantly refused," Zelensky pointed out.

The Ukrainian President noted that many in Europe warned him that doing nothing and waiting was not an option. Now, he's resorting to PR, lies, and loud accusations.

in's

"But the real problem is that he bet on Moscow, not on his own country, not on a united Europe, and certainly not on common sense. From the beginning, it was a losing bet," Zelensky emphasized, expressing hope that further diversification of energy sources in Europe, cooperation with the European Commission, and the implementation of President Trump's policy to increase the supply of American gas to the continent will help address the challenges caused by the shortsightedness of certain European figures.

As reported by Ukrinform, Fico is one of the few Kremlin allies in the European Union who has brought Bratislava closer to Moscow since his return to power in 2023. On January 10, Fico stated in parliament that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whom he met, guaranteed gas supplies to Slovakia and called Moscow a reliable supplier.

of: EU'sin

Fico met with Putin in Moscow on December 22. His visit was the third visit by an EU head of government since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On January 2, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that his government would discuss measures in response to Ukraine's actions after it stopped Russian gas transit through its territory to Slovakia.

On December 19, President Zelensky stated that Ukraine was ready to transit gas to European countries if it was not Russian gas.