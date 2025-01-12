Iran, Türkiye plan to finalize MOU to establish joint Chamber of Commerce

(MENAFN) Hossein Pirmoazzen, deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), announced plans to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for establishing a joint Iran-Türkiye Chamber of Commerce and Industries. The announcement follows a recent visit by an Iranian trade delegation to Ankara, where both nations expressed their determination to deepen bilateral trade ties. Pirmoazzen highlighted that this new initiative aims to bolster collaboration between the two countries and lays the foundation for achieving their shared economic objectives.



He revealed that the current trade volume between Iran and Türkiye is approximately USD11.6 billion annually. However, both nations are striving to increase this figure to the targeted USD30 billion, as outlined by their respective presidents. During meetings in Ankara, representatives from ICCIMA and Türkiye’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges, along with Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), discussed strategies to enhance cooperation, which is seen as critical to reaching this ambitious goal.



Pirmoazzen underscored the significance of the preferential trade agreement signed between the two nations in 2015, which has largely benefited Iran’s agricultural sector. He noted that this agreement creates valuable opportunities for Iranian agricultural exports while urging Turkish agricultural enterprises to capitalize on the deal. The enhanced trade partnership is expected to yield mutual benefits and further solidify economic ties between the two neighbors.



During the visit, the Iranian delegation invited Turkish traders and members of Türkiye’s chambers of commerce to participate in an upcoming agricultural exhibition in Iran. Pirmoazzen also emphasized the importance of easing logistical challenges, particularly in the movement of trucks involved in food and agricultural trade, to reduce losses. This issue was a major topic of discussion during the delegation’s visit, which included 180 representatives actively working to strengthen economic and trade relations between Iran and Türkiye.

