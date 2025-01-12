Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Sultan Of Oman On Fifth Anniversary Of His Accession To Power

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of his accession to the supreme leadership of his country.

In this message, His Majesty the King extends His warm congratulations and sincere wishes for health, happiness, and tranquility to His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq, as well as for further progress and prosperity for the brotherly Omani people.

On this occasion, the Sovereign expresses His great pride in the fraternal ties uniting the two peoples, reaffirming His determination to work, in collaboration with the Sultan of Oman, to strengthen the bonds of friendship and fruitful cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Oman and to elevate them to the level of the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.