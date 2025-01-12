Two People Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Around 09:00, January
12, the Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on the residents of Kherson.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“A 57-year-old woman was injured, sustaining blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her leg. An emergency medical team took the victim to the hospital for treatment,” the post reads.
Later, it was reported that another man, a 62-year-old Kherson resident, also sought medical attention after being injured by the drone attack. He suffered mine-explosive injuries and shoulder trauma. His condition is described as mild. He received treatment and was prescribed outpatient care.
As previously reported, the Russian forces attacked 47 settlements in Kherson region over the past 24 hours, resulting in one death and two injuries.
