'Chole Bhature' Turns Deadly For Two 20-Year-Olds In UP's Noida. What Happened Exactly?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two men were found dead after they left a pot of chickpeas boiling on their stove overnight.

According to NDTV, 22-year-old Upendra and 23-year-old Shivam lived in a rented house in Basai village in Noida's Sector 70. They worked at a stall where they used to sell 'chole bhature ' and 'kulche'.

Initial probe revealed that after placing the pot on the stove on Friday night, they went to sleep, leaving the on.

"The room got filled with smoke as the 'chole' [chickpeas] continued to cook on the stove," Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajiv Gupta, Noida Central Zone, was quoted by NDTV as saying.

This led to shortage of oxygen in the room as the door was shut. "This combined with the smoke from the burning food resulted in a large amount of carbon monoxide in the house," Gupta said.

The official said the two men died of suffocation due to the poisonous smoke.

When the neighbours noticed the smoke coming out of the room a few hours later, they broke the door of the house and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The two men were declared dead on arrival by doctors at the district hospital in Noida Sector 39. There were no injury marks on their bodies. Police sent their bodies for post-mortem.

A gas stove emits carbon dioxide (CO2) when it's turned on. Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that is odourless. It can be emitted while burning fuel in cars or trucks, stoves, ovens, grills and generators and can build up in tightly sealed or closed spaces.