Lynx unlawfully released in Scottish Highlands dies after capture, raising concerns over wildlife welfare

(MENAFN) Wildlife officials reported on Saturday that one of four lynx believed to have been unlawfully released in the Scottish Highlands had passed away just hours after being apprehended.



This week's sighting of the medium-sized wildcats, which had been extinct in Scotland for hundreds of years, in the wintry Cairngorms National Park sparked worries that a private breeder may have unlawfully released the carnivores into the wild. The deceased lynx was one of two that were apprehended on Friday.



“This unfortunate development just serves to further demonstrate the folly of abandoning these amazing animals in the wild, with no preparation or real concern for their welfare,’’ stated Helen Senn, chief of conservation at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland. “We can only imagine the stress that all four of the recovered lynx must have experienced after being thrust into an entirely new and extremely harsh environment to fend for themselves.”



The sighting and capture of the lynx comes as some environmental activists seek to reintroduce lynx as a way to control the burgeoning deer population and highlight Scotland’s commitment to wildlife diversity.



