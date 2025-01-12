Special counsel Jack Smith resigns from Justice Department after overseeing Trump investigations

(MENAFN) Before the president-elect takes office later this month, Jack Smith, the special counsel who oversaw two criminal proceedings against Donald Trump, has resigned from the Justice Department.



A court document filed on Saturday states that Mr. Smith "separated from the Department" on Friday.



In November, the BBC's US partner, CBS News, announced that Smith will leave the Justice Department after his work was done.



The controversy surrounding the publication of Mr. Smith's report on the conclusions of the case involving sensitive documents coincides with his departure.



In order to supervise two Justice Department investigations against Trump, one concerning the purported inappropriate hoarding of sensitive documents and the other about an alleged attempt to tamper with the results of the 2020 election, Mr. Smith was named special counsel in 2022.



Trump was charged with a crime in both cases; he entered a not guilty plea and attempted to portray the proceedings as politically motivated.



