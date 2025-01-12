Qatar Tourism Chairman Honoured With Award By Place Vendôme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Having recently hosted the opening ceremony for Shop Qatar 2025, Place Vendôme has presented Chairman of Qatar H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji with an award commemorating its innovative collaboration with Qatar Tourism during last year's event.

Place Vendôme's collaboration with Qatar Tourism during Shop Qatar 2024 clinched the coveted 'Gold award' in the Marketing Excellence category at the prestigious Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R) Awards. This award recognises the efforts of both Qatar Tourism and Place Vendôme to enhance Qatar's reputation as a leading global luxury retail destination.

The MECS+R Awards are widely recognised as the gold standard for excellence in the sector, celebrating innovation, creativity, and outstanding achievements in retail, marketing excellence, and property development.

Shane Eldstrom CEO of United Developers, Owners of Place Vendôme, said,“The team at Place Vendôme is proud to have played a role showcasing the Shop Qatar initiative for its past two editions. We have worked tirelessly to bring some of the best brands and experiences from throughout the region and the world to Place Vendôme and are grateful for the support of Qatar Tourism in bringing our destination to new audiences”.

This year's edition of Shop Qatar, the nation's largest shopping and entertainment festival, launched on January 1 with an elegant opening ceremony at Place Vendôme, featuring a performance by Lebanese singer Abeer Nheme, alongside colourful parades, family activities and a stunning fireworks display.

Qatar's retail sector has been experiencing a boom, with the market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% in the coming years. The country's high GDP per capita, coupled with a population that values quality and innovation, has created a fertile ground for retail excellence.