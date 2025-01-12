Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue: PM Modi Visits Exhibition, Engages With Youth

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday visited an at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on the occasion of National Youth Day, celebrated to honour Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

During the exhibition, young leaders from across the nation showcased their innovative contributions and ideas to the Prime Minister, explaining how their efforts align with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat 2047."

The exhibits highlighted advancements in digital technologies, virtual innovations, and sustainable development goals (SDGs), showcasing a collective aim to create a strong, healthy, and prosperous India.

The event includes presentations from young innovators on ten critical themes pivotal to India's progress.

These presentations cover areas like technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture, reflecting innovative solutions to the country's pressing challenges.

Later in the day, PM Modi will interact with 3,000 young leaders from across the country and deliver an address.

In a post on X on Saturday, PM Modi described the event as a tribute to India's youth power, stating, "On this occasion, I will spend the entire day with my young friends at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025. Over conversations and lunch, we will discuss various subjects aimed at building a Viksit Bharat."

The Dialogue seeks to redefine the traditional National Youth Festival format by aligning it with PM Modi's Independence Day vision of engaging one lakh youth in politics without political affiliations.

The event offers a platform for young leaders to transform their ideas into actionable contributions toward India's development.

As part of the program, the Prime Minister will release a compilation of the best essays written by participants on the ten themes. Additionally, he will join the young leaders for lunch, offering them a rare opportunity for personal interaction to share their ideas, experiences, and aspirations directly with him.

The 3,000 participants were selected through the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a rigorous three-stage selection process aimed at identifying dynamic young voices from across India.

The Challenge began with the Viksit Bharat Quiz, conducted in 12 languages, attracting around 30 lakh participants nationwide. This was followed by an essay round, where over two lakh entries were submitted, and finally, a series of in-person competitions at the state level.

The selected participants include 1,500 from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track, representing the top 500 state-level teams; 1,000 from the Traditional Track, chosen through cultural programs and exhibitions; and 500 Pathbreakers, recognised for their groundbreaking contributions in various fields.

The event represents a historic convergence of youth leadership and innovation, reaffirming the government's commitment to fostering a future-ready, empowered generation.