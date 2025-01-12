Switzerland offers to host Trump-Putin meeting amid peace talks

(MENAFN) Switzerland has announced its readiness to host a high-level meeting between US President-elect Donald and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the Swiss Foreign Ministry. Bideau shared this with the Swiss daily Le Temps.



He highlighted Switzerland's ongoing efforts, referencing the global peace summit held in June. "Following the Bürgenstock summit, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States were regularly informed of our willingness to support diplomatic efforts to find peace," Bideau said, as quoted by Le Temps.



This statement comes as the Kremlin expressed openness to engaging with Trump to negotiate an agreement aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine. While both sides have signaled interest in a potential meeting, no specific plans or dates have been confirmed. Moscow has stated that any direct talks between Trump and Putin would only occur after Trump's inauguration on January 20.



Switzerland's offer underscores its long-standing role as a neutral mediator in global conflicts.

MENAFN12012025000045016755ID1109080989