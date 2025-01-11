Ireland Women Spinner Aimee Maguire Reported For Suspect Bowling Action

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, Jan 12 (IANS) Ireland's left-arm spinner Aimee Maguire has been reported with a suspect action during the first ODI of their ICC Women's Championship series against India played in Rajkot on Friday.

The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Ireland team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 18-year-old's bowling action, ICC said in a statement.

It said that Maguire's bowling action will now be tested under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. She is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

Left-arm off-spinner Maguire, 18, made her international debut in 2023 and has 20 caps for Ireland taking 25 wickets across formats.

Cricket Ireland, however, has declared its full support for Aimee after being formally notified by the ICC that a 'Suspect Illegal Bowling Action' report was lodged by match officials after ODI against India.

"Now that the report has been received we will follow the ICC protocols which are very clear and provide a process with which to move forward," Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland said.

“The staff and players are rallying around Aimee, reassuring her that she will return with a stronger action and will continue to shine on the international stage for many years to come.

“The experience and expertise that we possess within our High Performance Coaching and Support Services at Cricket Ireland, will provide Aimee with the care, support and guidance to deliver the remedial programme which will begin following the team's return from India," he added.

Ireland trail the three-match series 1-0 after losing the first ODI by six wickets in Rajkot. The remaining two ODIs are also to be played on January 12 and 15 at the same venue

