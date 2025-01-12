Doha Tour: Puck Clinches 4-Star Grand Prix Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Austria's Gerfried Puck delivered a performance to win the CSI4* Grand Prix (1.55m) as the opening round of the 2025 Doha International Equestrian Tour concluded at Al Shaqab yesterday.

Riding the 12-year-old Equitron Naxcel V, Puck posted a flawless 37.00 seconds in the jump-off to claim the top prize and wrap up the three-day inaugural round in style.

At the Longines Outdoor Arena, Belgium's Abdel Said, aboard Arpege du RU, finished second in the event with a time of 37.10 seconds, while Great Britain's Ellen Whitaker, partnering with Korlenski, clocked 37.16 seconds to take third place.

“It was amazing to be faster than so many riders in the jump-off. It's a really great feeling,” Puck said after his win.

“I want to thank the organisers for inviting me again to the Doha Tour, which is even more competitive and of a higher level this year,” he added.

Earlier, Puck, riding Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve, finished as the runner-up in the CSI4* (1.45m) with a time of 53.42 seconds, narrowly edged out by Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly. Alsharbatly took first place with Boeckmanns Lord Pezi Junior, registering a time of 53.36 seconds.

Portugal's Duarte Seabra, partnered with Van Halen Z, secured third place with a time of 53.76 seconds.

Italy's Emanuele Gaudiano celebrates his win.

Meanwhile, Italy's Emanuele Gaudiano topped the CSI2* Grand Prix (1.45m), guiding Quirinus 27 to perfection with a jump-off time of 35.10 seconds. Australia's Edwina Tops-Alexander clinched second place with a time of 37.30 seconds aboard Uppercourt Cappucino, while Switzerland's Nadja Peter Steiner, riding Mila, settled for third with a time of 38.11 seconds.

Qatar's Hussain Said A M Haidan also impressed, winning the CSI2* (1.35m) with 16-year-old D Saucedo. The pair clocked an error-free 53.98 seconds. Egypt's Ali Osama Mahmoud Sayed, riding Obama van de Kwachthoeve, took second place with 55.19 seconds, while Monaco's Inigo Lopez De La Osa Franco, aboard Golden Diamond, finished third with a time of 55.36 seconds.

At the Longines Indoor Arena, Libya's Shaheen Abu Green (Henriette) claimed victory in the CSI1* - 1.15m with a time of 61.47 seconds. Portugal's Luis Alexandre Dolgner Ferreira (Paula M 5) and Qatar's Ibrahim Ali I B Al Baker (Good Love Bruyeres) finished second and third, with times of 64.87 and 65.37 seconds, respectively.



Doha Tour: Bastida, Erman clinch top honours at Al Shaqab Top riders compete for glory as Doha Tour begins

Read Also

Saudi Arabia's Khaled Alhady (Doremi du Flot Z) won the CSI1* - 1.25m with a jump-off time of 25.21 seconds, edging compatriot Mohammed Alasaker (Scoobylensky Theyss), who completed the course in 25.97 seconds. Qatar's Haya Khalid Al Hitmi (Hustique) finished third with a time of 26.38 seconds.

In the National Competition - Optimum Time - 1.00m, Faisal Mohammed M Al Naimi (Simply Cool) topped the podium, with Joud Bassam Elaker (Lambada T) and Mohammed Abdulla Al Marri (Whistler) claiming second and third positions respectively.

Riders will return to Al Shaqab for the second round, to be held from January 16 to 18, while the third and final round will take place from January 23 to 25. This year's Doha Tour boasts a total prize purse of €1.7m.

Deputy Director of the Championship, Omar Al Buainain praised the successful start of the Doha Tour, highlighting the thrilling action in the opening round.

“The championship is taking place in an ideal atmosphere, with a large audience throughout the first round, which has motivated the organizing committees to put in extra effort to ensure the success of the upcoming rounds.”

He added:“This championship is a key component in achieving one of the strategic goals of the Qatar Equestrian Federation: to develop the performance of riders and enhance their experience. It provides them with the opportunity to compete against the world's best in show jumping.”