Eight TN Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy, Boats Seized

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 12 (IANS) Eight fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Sunday.

Two mechanised boats were also impounded by the Sri Lankan authorities.

According to the Sri Lankan Navy, the were made for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and poaching near the Neduntheevu islet.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department said they had issued tokens to 169 mechanised boats on Saturday morning from the Rameswaram jetty. These boats were scheduled to return to shore on Sunday evening.

Sources in the Fisheries Department told IANS that the arrested fishermen were taken to a Sri Lankan naval port and are currently being questioned. The impounded boats are being towed to the same port.

The owners of the seized boats have been identified as Mukesh Kumar of Rameswaram and Maria Retrisan of Thangachimadam, with registration numbers IND TN 10 MM 879 and IND TN 10 MM 159, respectively.

Fishermen's association leaders across coastal Tamil Nadu condemned the midnight arrests. Antony John, a fishermen's leader from Rameswaram, criticised the Union government for not addressing the recurring arrests.

“It is no longer safe for us to fish in the Palk Bay. We have lost not only our livelihoods but also our properties to the Sri Lankan authorities,” John said.

He added that around 270 trawlers have been impounded since 2018, forcing many fishermen into unemployment and financial distress due to mounting debts.

Rajagopal C.M., another leader from Thangachimadam, expressed similar concerns and accused both the Union and State governments of neglecting the fisherfolk's plight.

Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 boats. Many of these fishermen remain detained in Sri Lankan jails, sparking widespread protests and calls for government intervention.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, the Union External Affairs Minister raised the issue with the Sri Lankan government, urging them to prevent further arrests and boat seizures. However, despite these discussions, the arrests have continued, intensifying fears within the fishing community.

A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Meenavar Peravai, highlighted the hardships faced by fishermen and their families.“The livelihood of our fishermen is under threat. Thousands of families who depend on fishing and related activities are suffering. A sense of fear has gripped fishermen and their families about venturing out to sea,” he said.

Thajudhin also expressed concern over the Sri Lankan government's decision to nationalise seized mechanised fishing boats.“This move will devastate the industry. Many fishermen have taken loans to purchase these expensive boats, expecting to repay them through their earnings,” he explained.

Fishermen's associations across Tamil Nadu have announced large-scale protests in coastal districts. They have also written to the Prime Minister, urging immediate intervention to stop mid-sea arrests and seizures of mechanised boats, which are crucial to their livelihoods.

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had recently discussed the issue with Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake during the latter's visit to India. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss also called for strong measures by the Indian government to prevent further arrests of Indian fishermen.