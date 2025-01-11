Amount of unlawful migrants compulsorily expelled from Russia doubles

(MENAFN) Russia has forcibly expelled more than 80,000 foreign nationals for migration violations in 2024, nearly doubling the number from the previous year, according to the Service of Court Bailiffs. This significant increase in expulsions follows a tightening of migration policies after a attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall, committed by Tajik nationals, which resulted in 140 fatalities.



The number of expulsions has surged compared to 44,200 in 2023 and 26,600 in 2022. The majority of those expelled in 2024 came from Central Asia, particularly Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Among those expelled were nationals from Latvia, France, and Estonia. Moscow and its surrounding region accounted for over 23,000 of the expulsions.



In response to increasing concerns about illegal migration, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in December 2024 requiring migrants to either legalize their status or leave by April 30, 2025. Additionally, new laws have been introduced to monitor illegal migration and expedite expulsion procedures, removing the need for court rulings starting February 2025.



The government's move to strengthen migration laws and crack down on illegal immigration is linked to national security concerns, especially after the Crocus City Hall attack in March 2024, which was claimed by ISIS-K, the Afghan branch of the Islamic State. Many of the suspects involved in the attack were linked to illegal migration networks operating in Russia.



