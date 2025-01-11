Los Angeles Wildfire Evacuees Get Lifeline From Airbnb, Uber, And Lyft - Here's How They Get Help

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As devastating wildfires rage across Southern California, displacing thousands and destroying nearly 2,000 buildings, companies like Airbnb, Uber, and Lyft have stepped up to provide much-needed support to affected residents. These efforts aim to ease the hardships faced by evacuees as they grapple with the crisis.

Free temporary from Airbnb

Airbnb, the nonprofit arm of Airbnb, has partnered with 211 LA to provide free temporary housing for wildfire evacuees. This initiative is focused on helping residents in areas such as Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Sylmar who have lost their homes or been forced to evacuate.

211 LA, a nonprofit referral service for Los Angeles County, identifies those in need and connects them to Airbnb hosts offering free or discounted stays. These emergency accommodations are funded by Airbnb and generous hosts. To request housing, impacted residents can complete an intake form through 211 LA.

Free rides from Uber and Lyft

Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are helping evacuees reach shelters and safe locations with free ride programs.

Uber: Offers free rides up to $40. Use promo code“WILDFIRE25” in the app.

Lyft : Provides two free rides, up to $25 each, totaling $50 for 500 riders. Use promo code“CAFIRERELIEF25” in the app.

These free rides will be available until January 15, 2025, giving residents critical support during the ongoing disaster.

How to help

Airbnb hosts can sign up to offer free or discounted stays through Airbnb. The platform waives all service fees and provides damage protection and liability insurance for hosts. Additionally, individuals can donate directly to Airbnb, where 100% of contributions go toward providing emergency housing for those in need.