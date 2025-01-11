Trump uploads maps of Canada as US zone

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has sparked controversy by posting two maps on social showing Canada as part of the United States. The posts came just hours after Canadian officials rejected his repeated suggestion that Canada would be better off under US rule.



Trump shared a map that erased the border between the US and Canada, labeling the merged territory as the "United States." He followed up with another image depicting the US and Canadian territories in the colors of the American flag, accompanied by the phrase "Oh Canada." In comments to reporters, Trump suggested that the US could use "economic force" to absorb Canada, threatening to impose severe tariffs on Canadian goods.



In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed the idea, stating there was "no chance in hell" that Canada would ever become part of the US. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre echoed this sentiment, reaffirming that Canada would never become the 51st state. Despite the rejection of Trump’s remarks, Canadian leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with the US as the country heads into election season. Trudeau recently announced he would step down due to declining popularity.



MENAFN11012025000045015687ID1109079754