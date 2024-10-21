Russian War Pilot Complicit In Deadly Attack On Kremenchuk Mall“Eliminated”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian war criminal, Dmitry Golenkov, involved, among other things, in the missile strike that targeted the Amstor shopping mall in Ukraine's Kremenchuk on June 27, 2022, was eliminated in Russia.

That's according to Ukraine's defense intelligence , Ukrinform reports.

On the morning of October 20, Golenkov's body was found in an apple orchard in the village of Suponevo outside Bryansk, with multiple head injuries,“likely caused by a hammer”, the HUR defense intelligence agency noted, warning of a“just retribution” coming for every war crime committed.

Golenkov was a pilot with the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment of the Russian Aerospace Force (military unit 33310), based at the Shaykovka airfield, a home for Tu-22M3 bombers.

The war criminal was the chief of staff of the Russian aviation squadron.

He is responsible for missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including the strike that hit the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk where nearly a thousand people were shopping at the time of the attack. Twenty-two people were killed in the strike, and dozens were injured.

Golenkov is also complicit in a missile attack that hit an apartment block in the city of Dnipro on January 14, 2023, where 46 people died, including six children.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian war criminal Major Dmitry Pervukha was assassinated in the center of Luhansk. In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Pervukha had held the position of the so-called "chief of staff for troops' service and military security."

Photo: SES