Rory Sykes, Inspirational Speaker Who Conquered Disability, Dies In Malibu Fire Disaster

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rory Sykes, a British-born Australian humanitarian and avid gamer, who was born blind with cerebral palsy and overcame immense physical challenges, passed away in the devastating Malibu fires on January 8. His mother, Shelley Sykes, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his death, sharing the heart-wrenching news.

A life cut short

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I'm totally heart broken,” wrote Shelley Sykes.

Her post detailed Rory's life, painting a picture of a courageous young man who overcame obstacles and inspired many.

Rory was born on July 29, 1992, sharing his birthday with his grandmother. Despite being born blind with cerebral palsy, Rory defied the odds. He underwent several surgeries and therapies to regain his sight and ability to walk, achieving milestones that many thought impossible.

A remarkable journey of resilience and inspiration

Shelley Sykes shared her son's incredible achievements, noting that Rory was an inspirational speaker at just 8 years old, working with renowned motivational speaker Tony Robbins. Rory's strength and perseverance were evident from a young age.

“@rorysykes was a sought after inspirational speaker for @TonyRobbins when he was only 8 years old,” Shelley wrote.“@CallumsCure book first published by @simonschuster in Australia was about his courage.”

In addition to his public speaking, Rory was the founder of the Happy Charity, a nonprofit initiative founded by him and his mother. Shelley described her son as a true humanitarian, dedicated to making a difference in the world.

A passion for technology and gaming

Rory's love for technology and gaming was also central to his life. He was a devoted Apple fan, proudly proclaiming his admiration for the company and its CEO, Tim Cook. Shelley mentioned that Rory saw himself as the“number one fan of @Apple & @tim_cook.”