US Extends Legal Status For Nearly One Million Immigrants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The US administration announced that it will allow nearly one million immigrants to remain legally in the United States for an additional 18 months.

In a statement, the US Department of Homeland Security said that it was extending the special protection system throughout this period, covering 232,000 from El Salvador, 600,000 from Venezuela, and 103,700 from Ukraine.

Salvadorans benefiting from this special environmental protection program will be able to re-register in March and remain in the United States until September 2026, the statement reads.

This move comes ten days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to implement a large-scale deportation plan upon taking office.

The special status will be granted to individuals for whom returning to their home countries would endanger their safety, due to factors such as war, natural disasters, or other extraordinary circumstances.