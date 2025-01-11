Kellogg Calls For Maximum Pressure On Iran
Date
1/11/2025 3:08:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The international community must return to a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran to reduce the threats posed by the Regime and move the country closer to a Democratic model of governance.
This was stated on Saturday by Keith Kellogg appointed by Donald trump as the U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia in the incoming administration, according to Reuters , as reported by Ukrinform.
"These pressures are not just kinetic, just not military force, but they must be economic and diplomatic as well," Kellogg said during an event in Paris organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).
He emphasized that there is currently an opportunity to“change Iran for the better,” but warned that this opportunity will not last forever.
“We must exploit the weakness we now see,” Kellogg stressed.
Trump has publicly vowed to return to the policy he pursued in his previous term that sought to wreck Iran's economy to force the country to negotiate a deal on its nuclear program, ballistic missile program and regional activities.
As reported by Ukrinform, Iran also plays a significant role in supporting Russia's military capabilities as it continues its aggressive war against Ukraine.
